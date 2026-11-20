A homegrown Cebu cafe succeeds when locals feel it understands them. Malls are full of international chains and big-name brands, but every so often you find a place that gets how Cebu likes its bread and coffee, not just in taste but in experience. That’s the kind of place you keep going back to.

On November 20, 2026, The Mill Lifestyle Cafe reopened to the public on the ground floor of Ayala Center Cebu. The space is bigger, the seating is roomier, and an expanded kitchen means a longer menu. The grain-to-table concept stays, which feels like exactly what we need in a city of fast things and fast food.

Start with the coffee

There’s now a dedicated slow bar with stools, so you can sit close, catch the aroma, and watch coffee made by hand, with beans ground manually and a full setup for specialty brews. The pour-over lineup includes Aji Bourbon 88+ from Colombia, Shilan Natural from Lanao, Sabangan Mt. Province (washed), Opal Geisha from Huila, Colombia (washed), Mokita from the Haraz Region in Yemen (anaerobic washed), and Mt. Apo Honey from Balutakay, Davao del Sur. The crowd favorites, the Spanish Latte and the Americano, are staying put. Oh, fizz drinks are also here to become the next favorites too, from refreshing fruit flavors to a fizzy coffee drink.

The matcha menu has grown too, with Iced Ube Matcha Cream, Iced Matcha Salty Cream, Iced Golden Salty Cream, and Iced Toffee Nut. Whether you like it ceremonial or milky, Japanese-sourced matcha can never go wrong, says product manager Tito Gallego.

Then there’s the bread

A chocolate baguette is reason enough to grab a chair, and the new Shio Pan line brings Japanese-style fluffiness. The sourdough may intrigue you most, since it comes from a 20-year-old starter, according to Gallego. Familiar favorites like the Kouign Amann, Pain au Chocolat, and Snickerdoodles are still here, holding on to The Mill’s artisanal baking roots.

The new kitchen is where the menu really stretches. Salads include the Caesar, Farmer’s, Grilled Vegetable & Feta Quinoa Bowl, and Summer Tofu. Sandwiches run from the Ham & Butter Ciabatta to the Miller’s Turkey, Deli Pastrami, and The Italian. For pasta, there’s Aglio e Olio, Bucatini all’Amatriciana, and Creamy Chicken. Behind every item is a homegrown team with experience in baking, product development, and research, and the menu reflects their focus on quality.

Architect Ryan Rasines said one element made the trip from the first branch: the barrel vault. ‘‘From the very beginning, the idea was to allow people to get into a new dimension, which is the Mill dimension,’’ he said. Because the dining area and the baking happen under one roof, the space feels intimate. ‘‘The bakers are there with you when you’re dining. This geometry is the intention.’’

Gallego also remembered owner Kingston Cheng during the media day, a day before the public opening. ‘‘From the start it was always the two of us,’’ he said. ‘‘Now everything I do is to execute what we’ve noted into this reality.’’

For cafe manager Michael Tee, the new branch is the start of a longer journey. ‘‘Everyone in The Mill is welcome. We’re a community and a safe space to all.’’