Grammarly faces class-action lawsuit over AI ‘expert review’ feature

GRAMMARLY is facing a class-action lawsuit over an artificial intelligence feature that allegedly presented editing suggestions as if they came from well-known authors and academics without their consent.

The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York by investigative journalist Julia Angwin, who argues that the tool improperly used the names and identities of writers and editors to promote the product.

The lawsuit claims the practice violates New York’s right-of-publicity law and raises broader concerns about how AI tools use the reputations of real individuals for commercial gain. (NPG)