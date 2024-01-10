Grandma dies, another hurt in Minglanilla road accident

AN 82-year-old grandma died and a 58-year-old woman was hurt when a cargo vehicle struck them as they were crossing the pedestrian lane in front of Telano Market in Barangay Lipata, Minglanilla town, southern Cebu, past 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The victims were identified as Asuncion Sellote Duque and Estela Trason, both residents of Lipata.

Investigation conducted by the Minglanilla police led by Captain Kalvin Golitod revealed that Jimmy Castro Mesa, the driver of the van from Barangay Balirong, Naga City, was heading further south when he swerved to the right to avoid the two vehicles ahead of him that were turning left, but instead hit Duque and Trason at the pedestrian lane.

The two victims were rushed to the Minglanilla District Hospital, where Duque was pronounced dead by her attending physician.

The driver of the van is now under the police custody. (DVG, TPT)