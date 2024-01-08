Grandma nabbed for shabu in Mandaue City

A 65-YEAR-OLD grandmother was arrested in a buy-bust past midnight on Monday, January 8, 2024, in Zone Ahos, Barangay Pakna-an, Mandaue City.

The suspect was identified as Marilyn Batiller, of Zone 3, Barangay Mantuyong, of the mentioned city.

The Drug Enforcement Unit of Mandaue Police Station 3 under Police Major Jade Sumugat conducted the anti-illegal drug operation after receiving information about Batiller’s illegal drug activity.

Taken from the suspect were 12 small packs of suspected shabu weighing 1.15 grams and valued at P7,820 and P300 in buy-bust money. (With TPT)