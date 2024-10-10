Grandma who sells illegal drugs to avoid boredom, nabbed

A 63-YEAR-OLD grandmother, who allegedly sold illegal drugs to avoid boredom, was apprehended during a buy-bust carried out by the operatives of Carbon Police Station past midnight on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in Sitio Taytayan, Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Sosana Mevencio Villanueva alias Susan, a resident of the said place.

Seized from her were packs of suspected shabu weighing 8 grams with a standard drug price of P54,400.

According to Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of Carbon Police Station, they launched the operation after confirming information about Villanueva’s involvement in illegal drug activity.

During interrogation, the suspect acknowledged selling illegal substance since she had no other source of income.

She said that when she got bored, she purchased illegal drugs and sold them to her customers.

The suspect will be facing charges for breaking Section 5, Article 2, Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)