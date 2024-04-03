Grandpa found dead after being bitten by dog in Aloguinsan

A 75-YEAR-OLD man who was recently bitten by a dog was found dead along the seashore of Lower Kulasi, Barangay Bonbon, Asturias town, northwest Cebu, around 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The victim was identified as Maximo Geniga Ohagan, a widower who worked as a fish vendor.

He was rushed to the Rural Health Unit, but was pronounced dead.

Police Captain Jose Dante Talandron, chief of Aloguinsan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that a young boy found the victim unconscious along the shoreline.

Talandron said their investigation revealed that prior to the incident, the victim received an anti-rabies shot three days after being bitten by a dog and had been told by his daughter to rest, but he chose to go swimming in the sea.

Later that evening, Ohagan was found dead on the shoreline. His head was wounded from what appeared to be an object hitting him after he fell.

According to Talandron, there was no foul play involved in the victim's demise. (DVG, TPT)