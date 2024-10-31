Grandpa nabbed for possessing unlicensed firearm in Barangay Duljo Fatima

A 73-YEAR-OLD grandfather was arrested by the operatives of Mambaling Police Station for possessing an unlicensed .38 revolver with two live bullets.

The police operation took place at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Sitio Lower Galilee, C. Padilla Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, where the suspect, identified as Gonzalo Biton alias Tatay, resides.

The Mambaling police led by station commander Major Efren Diaz Jr. were armed with a search warrant issued by Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal, of Regional Trial Court branch 24, Cebu City.

Biton reportedly used the firearm for self-defense. (AYB, TPT)