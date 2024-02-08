Grandpa who uses illegal substance for asthma nabbed in buy-bust

A 72-year-old grandfather who admitted using illegal drugs as remedy for his asthma was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Sto. Niño Community, Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City at 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Lydio Barangian Pantoniel, 72, a resident of the said place.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Inayawan Police Station.

Taken from the suspect were packets of suspected shabu weighing 6.12 grams with a standard drug price of P41,616.

During police interrogation, Pantoniel Lolo acknowledged using the illegal substance because it makes breathing easier for him. (AYB, TPT)