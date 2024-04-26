Grass fire erupts in Dalaguete town

A fire struck a timberland spanning around two hectares in Sitio Tubod, Barangay Obong, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

According to Fire Inspector Jocelyn Escomo, the fire was placed under first alarm at 5:32 p.m., brought under control at 8:30 p.m. and totally extinguished at 9:05 p.m.

The grass fire also damaged a section of Barangay Pugalo in the nearby town of Alcoy.

The Dalaguete Fire Station claimed that kaingin or the clearance of a forest by burning to use the property for another purpose, was the source of the fire. (DVG, TPT)