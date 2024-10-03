Grassroots campaign urges Regal Oliva to run for House

MORE than 56,000 signatures have been gathered by 10 sectoral leaders urging Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva to run for the city’s lone seat in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

Why it matters: A grassroots movement is challenging the established political dynasty in Mandaue City, with voters rallying behind Oliva, a lawyer and champion of LGBTQ+ rights, as a potential candidate for the May 2025 polls, potentially challenging incumbent Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon.

The big picture: Sectoral leaders aim to unseat Dizon.

“Plano namo pildihon gyud ang mga Ouano (We plan to beat the Ouanos),” said Reglyn Bihag, a representative of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ+) sector during the press conference on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024.

By the numbers

The campaigners gathered 56,687 signatures from registered voters in the city’s 27 barangays

Oliva says she’s “10 percent” inclined to run. She still has to consult her family, as running for a public position is different from an appointed position.

If she decides to run, she will be facing Dizon, an ‘opponent’ who has been ‘steeped in power.”

Campaign drivers: Aside from Bihag, the other nine sectoral leaders are Lyn Panta, representing persons with disability; Fortunato Managbanag Jr., transportation; Vicente Dayanan, senior citizens; Dexter Omolon, men; Alice Cabatingan, women; Leizel Sanchez, vendors; Vaness Degulation, youth; Antonio Morpos, fisherfolk; and Leopoldo Chavez Jr., homeowners.

Details

The signature campaign was launched in July 2024.

Signature collection began in August.

Results compiled by late September.

What the campaigner says

Bihag: “This isn’t forced, but this shows the genuine desire of almost 57,000 people who signed for attorney Regal Oliva.”

What Oliva says

“You know, entering politics needs a lot of discernment and prayers. It leads a whole village, and family to be with you because politics is not an easy game to play. I don’t know if I’m ready to enter politics, but as of now, I cannot make a decision.”

“When you’re elected, you are in public scrutiny. You have to accept all the criticisms.”

The catch

Oliva faces several considerations:

She is set to transfer to another local government on Oct. 15.

Running would require immediate resignation from her current post

The position would end his current privacy as a career professional

What’s next: Oliva must decide whether to answer the public call, describing the opportunity as one she “can’t throw in the trash bin.” The filing of certificate of candidacy started last Oct. 1 and will end on Oct. 8. / CAV