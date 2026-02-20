Gray: Milby ‘wasn’t ready’ for marriage after proposal

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray revealed the reason behind her breakup with former fiancé Sam Milby.

In an interview on the YouTube vlog of TV Patrol anchor Karen Davila on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, the 32-year-old beauty queen shared that a few months after proposing to her, Milby realized he was not ready for marriage.

“A few months later, he realized that hindi pala siya ready. So, that was very hurtful for me, and I was really blindsided at the time,” Catriona said.

She admitted she tried to adjust and make things work, but eventually felt she was the only one fighting for the relationship.

Catriona also expressed her desire to settle down and have her own family.

“As a woman, I wanna have a family. I wanna get married, and I’d love to be a mom someday. So, I really want a partner who values me and sees that future too. Ayokong mag-wait around for someone to figure out.” / TRC