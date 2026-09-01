Greats defy Weavers

THE Cebu Greats stunned the title-favorite and star-studded Abra Solid North Weavers, 74-70, in a thrilling SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season matchup at the Ynares Center in Montalban, Rizal, on Monday, Aug. 31.

​Cebuano Kent Ariar emerged as the hero in the hard-fought victory after sinking a short jumper and two free throws in the final 42 seconds to virtually seal the win for the Greats.

​Ron Dennison provided strong support, calmly draining two free throws off a foul by Alfred Ryan Batino with 12.3 seconds remaining.

​However, it was Mark Meneses who carried the Greats to the upset victory over the defending champion Weavers, snapping their 19-game winning streak.

​Meneses poured in 26 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes and 29 seconds of action on the court to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

​Dhon Reverente also scored in double digits with 16 points and four rebounds. Ariar, a 6-foot-3 product of the Cebu Institute of Technology-University, tallied eight points and two rebounds.

​As usual, Abra was led by Dave Ildefonso, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, while DJ Fenner contributed eight points.

​The victory solidified the Cebu Greats’ hold on fourth place in the South Division.

​On the other hand, the loss did not shake Abra from the top spot of the North Division, as the Weavers remain atop with a 21-2 record, followed by San Juan at 18-3. / JBM