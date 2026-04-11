Greats make statement win in MPBL opener

THE Cebu Greats kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory, routing Rizal Xentromall, 81-65, on the opening day of the SportsPlus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 2026 Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan on Friday, April 10, 2026.

The duo of former University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons stars Jun Manzo and Paul Desiderio served as the sharpest weapons in the win, marking a positive start to their season.

Manzo exploded for 29 points, including five three-pointers, along with three rebounds and three assists to earn Best Player of the Game honors.

Desiderio contributed 11 points and five assists while Wowie Escosio added 11 points and five rebounds.

The Greats held a slim lead at half, 35-32, before their offense erupted in the second half under Manzo’s leadership.

On the side of Rizal, Laurenz Victoria and JP Maguliano led the effort with 11 points each.

In another opening match held simultaneously at the Caloocan Sports Complex in Quezon City, the San Juan Knights showcased their strength by crushing the Pasay Voyagers, 90-61.

The Knights, who are aiming to reclaim the national title they last won in 2019, went on a decisive 8-point run — highlighted by back-to-back triples from Orlan Wamar and Rey Hugnatan — to extend their lead to 81-52 with just over seven minutes remaining in the game.

Gerry Abadiano was named SportsPlus Best Player with 14 points, including three triples and two rebounds. Dexter Maiquez finished with 11 points while Michael Calisaan had 10 points. / JBM