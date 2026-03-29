Greece explores Cebu partnerships in tourism, maritime

THE Greek government is exploring deeper economic and maritime cooperation with Cebu, as it seeks to expand partnerships in tourism, technology, and the seafaring industry.

During a recent visit to Cebu on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Greek Ambassador to the Philippines Ioannis Pediotis, said discussions with local officials, including the governor and city mayor, centered on identifying areas for collaboration, with tourism and cultural exchanges among the initial focus sectors.

Pediotis was in Cebu to celebrate the National Day of Greece and the 76 years of Diplomatic Relations between Greece and the Philippines, organized by the Embassy of Greece and the Honorary Consulate General of Greece in Cebu.

Greece, which draws about 36 million tourists annually despite a population of just 10 million, is looking to share its expertise in tourism development with Cebu, citing similarities in coastal geography and strong appeal as a global destination.

“We have a lot of know-how, and we would like to share it with the Philippines, especially in Cebu, where you have so much sea, similar to Greece,” Pediotis said, adding that opportunities for bilateral tourism, product exchange, and cultural visits are being considered.

Beyond tourism, Greece is also exploring potential cooperation in information technology and startup development, with the ambassador noting the country’s capability to export software solutions and share best practices in building startup ecosystems. However, he said these discussions remain exploratory.

A key area of immediate opportunity is the seafaring industry, where demand for Filipino workers in Greek-owned vessels remains strong.

Pediotis highlighted that Greek shipping accounts for about 22 percent of the global fleet, underscoring the scale of employment opportunities for Filipino seafarers. At present, he said tens of thousands of Filipino seafarers are already working on Greek ships, with demand continuing to grow.

“The demand for seafarers from the Philippines to work in Greece is very high,” he said.

To support this, more Greek shipping firms are considering setting up offices in Cebu to streamline recruitment and reduce the need for applicants to travel to Manila for interviews. While many companies already maintain offices in the capital, expanding to Cebu is seen as a strategic move to tap into the Visayas’ maritime workforce.

Industry players, including manning agencies and shipowners, have expressed interest in establishing a stronger presence in Cebu, which is emerging as a key hub for maritime talent.

The ambassador said the global shipping industry continues to expand, noting recent vessel deliveries and sustained fleet growth, which in turn drives continued demand for seafarers.

He added that ongoing global tensions have so far not disrupted Greek shipping operations, with the industry remaining “on schedule” and largely unaffected.

The visit marks part of Greece’s broader effort to deepen engagement with Philippine regions outside Metro Manila, with Cebu seen as a strategic gateway for both economic cooperation and maritime workforce development. / KOC