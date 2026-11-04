Green exports seen creating 9.5M jobs by 2030

GREEN exports are projected to generate 9.5 million additional jobs worldwide by 2030, with electrical and electronic manufacturing expected to drive employment growth in Asia and the Pacific, although rising tariffs could threaten these gains, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In its study, Advancing Green Trade and Employment under Global Uncertainty, the ILO said China is expected to account for 3.63 million new jobs, followed by East Asia and the Pacific with 2.37 million and the European Union with 1.64 million.

Machinery and equipment account for 30 percent to 40 percent of green trade-related employment across most regions, making them the largest drivers of job creation.

Electrical and electronic equipment is also a major source of employment, particularly in China and Latin America.

Challenges

However, escalating tariffs and retaliatory measures could eliminate about 530,000 potential jobs, with vulnerable economies bearing the brunt.

The report warned that green trade gains remain concentrated in China and high-income economies, while South Asia and Africa combined are projected to gain fewer than 90,000 jobs.

It also cautioned that the sector’s expansion could widen gender disparities, as manufacturing industries tend to employ fewer women.

The ILO called for stronger training and recruitment efforts and greater investment in lower-income countries’ technological capabilities to ensure more inclusive growth. / PHILEXPORT