Green Lancers a win away from sweeping Cesafi elims

THE reigning champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers thwarted the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 75-67, to move a win away from sweeping the elimination round of the collegiate division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 23 basketball tournament last Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory moved UV to 9-0 this season. The Green Lancers will try for perfection this Sunday, Nov. 26, when the team battles the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers.

Ivo Salarda led the Green Lancers with 21 points, while Ivan Alsola put up 14. Veteran guard Froilan Maglasang added 10 markers.

USC ended its elimination round campaign with an even 5-5 card. James Gica exploded for 29 points in the loss.

Meanwhile, in the high school division, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters hung on to defeat the Cebu Eastern College Dragons, 85-84. The win was crucial for UC as it gave the team a glimmer of hope of bagging a spot in the semifinal round pending the result of the match between the UV Baby Lancers and the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers this Saturday.

A win by UV in that game will give it the last ticket to the Final Four, while a loss would hand UC that spot.

Mikyle John Lejarde had 20 points, highlighted by five makes from beyond the arc. Johncel Borjal added 17 points.

The loss ended the Dragons’ campaign this season, as they finished with a 6-4 card.