Green Lancers aim for bounce back win vs Fighting Maroons

THE four-time defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will try to bounce back when they take on the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) Fighting Maroons in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers were stunned in their opening game when they were upset by the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Aug. 30.

Meanwhile, UP-Cebu aims to recover from a 0-2 start. The Fighting Maroons lost to the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs in their first two matches.

The UP-Cebu vs. UV matchup will open Sunday’s collegiate double-header at 3:30 p.m., followed by the game between the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers and the USC Warriors at 5 p.m.

In the high school division, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons will square off against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars in the first game at 12:30 p.m., while the University of Cebu (UC) Main Junior Webmasters will go up against the CIT-U Baby Wildcats at 2 p.m. / RSC