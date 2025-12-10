Green Lancers draw first blood

THE defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers opened their bid for a fourth straight Cesafi men’s basketball title with a razor-thin 72–70 double-overtime victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It marked the first double-overtime game in Cesafi finals history since the league’s rebranding from the Cebu Amateur Athletic Association (CAAA) in 2000.

Raul Gentallan, who struggled for most of the night with a 5-of-15 clip and five missed triples, emerged as the hero for the Lancers when he buried a pull-up jumper with two seconds left that sent the crowd roaring as he sealed the victory.

Despite his shooting woes, Gentallan still finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in 45 minutes of action.

It was a sweet victory for the Lancers, who had to survive two near-defeats.

In regulation, UC’s Ricofer Sordilla drilled a three-pointer with 52 seconds left for a 59–56 lead, but Kent Ivo Salarda answered with a right-wing triple to tie the game. UV’s tight defense in the final seconds forced a turnover and sent the game into overtime.

Both teams traded baskets in the first extra period. UC big man Mark John Ecal scored inside for a 64–62 edge before UV’s Paul John Taliman tied it with two free throws. UC again had a chance to win, but a miscue led to a 24-second violation, and the game stretched to a second overtime.

The second overtime saw the two squads in a down-to-the-wire exchange until Gentallan’s clutch jumper put the Lancers one win away from securing another crown. The game featured 14 deadlocks and 11 lead changes.

Coach Gary Cortes and his wards will try to sweep the series on Thursday in Game 2 at 6 p.m.

Salarda led UV with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Sordilla paced UC with 16 markers, while veteran point guard Neon Chavez and Ecal added 11 each. Ecal also grabbed 10 boards as he delivered one of his best games this season.

Earlier, the Benedicto College Cheetahs defeated the University of San Carlos Warriors, 79–59, to claim third-place honors. / JBM