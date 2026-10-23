Green Lancers eye eighth victory

THE University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at the UV Gym in Cebu City.

The defending champions hold a 7-2 (win-loss) record. A victory would bring them closer to the league-leading Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

For the Wildcats, this match is crucial in their bid to secure a spot in the Final Four. CIT-U currently sits in fifth place with a 5-4 record.

Meanwhile, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters will lock horns with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USP-F) Panthers in the opening collegiate match.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers will square off against the PSS Titans, followed by the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors facing the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the Benedicto College Technical College (DBTC) Baby Cheetahs taking on the Don Bosco Greywolves. / RSC