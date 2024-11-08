Green Lancers survive Cheetah’s late rally

LEARNING from their last week’s defeat, defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers came back stronger and eked out a 71-68 win over the erstwhile and gritty unbeaten Benedicto College Cheetahs in another thriller of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. men’s basketball Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory solidified UV’s hold of the second place in the collegiate standings with a 6-1 card while dealing the Cheetahs’ first loss in five games.

Raul Gentallan was incredibly fluid, and his slashing moves, once again, made him one of the game’s prolific scorers with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-13 shooting from the field. And that was enough to cover up his seven turnovers.

Froiland Maglasang and Ivan Clark Salarda also finished the game in double figures with 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Green Lancers.

The Green Lancers were trailing Cheetahs in the first quarter, but their offense started to work effectively late in the second frame when Maglasang and triggerman AJ Sacayan took turns firing from the three-point area as Alsola, along with Paul John Taliman, took charge at the paint.

They then seized a comfortable 41-33 lead that closed the first half of the ballgame, 42-33.

Scoring spree

But all of a sudden, the Cheetahs went on a scoring spree with some last three minutes left of the third quarter by dropping a 9-2 blast that forged the last deadlock at 53-all.

A three-point bomb by Albert Colipas ignited the blistering run for Benedicto College.

Colipas also got plenty of help from Denrick Orgong, Serge Gabinez, Allen Alicando, and Jesli dela Cruz who put their hands together on both ends of the floor.

But Gentallan broke the tie with a running jump shot and two free throws of his own as the Green Lancers began to race away and posted a 69-59 lead.

Rallies

However, Cheetah never gave up easily and managed to launch repeated rallies down the stretch and threaten the Green Lancers on several occasions.

But a missed shot from beyond the arc that could send the game into overtime was their last hurrah until the final buzzer sounded.

Junil Bulan topscored the Cheetahs with 15 markers, while Orgong added 11.

Despite their victory, UV’s head coach, Gary Cortes, labelled the team’s performance as below par.

He said some of his reliables went home to their respective provinces during All Saints’ Day and had just a short practice with the team.

He also admitted that the team is also struggling as one of his centers is injured.

“Everybody should step up, especially our big man, Harvie Orcullo, who is still nursing his injury. He’s a big factor in our team,” Cortez said in a post-game interview.

Last week, UV absorbed its first loss against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 55-57, in what could be a prelude to their championship rematch.

“We all know that we’re already in the top four, but we’re looking at the top two where we can get the twice-to-beat advantage,” Cortes added.

UV will also face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers in its last assignment on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, the Baby Lancers rekindled its flickering hopes when it devastated Don Bosco Grey Wolves, 127-70, in the high school division.

The Baby Lancers are now toting a 6-2 slate for the third seat along with the Cebu Eastern College Dragons and UC Baby Webmasters. / JBM