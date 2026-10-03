Green Lancers, Wildcats cross swords in Cesafi

DEFENDING champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats are set to heat up the local hoops action in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Green Lancers aim for their sixth victory, while the Wildcats seek to snatch their fifth win in the ongoing Cesafi Season 26.

The Wildcats are coming off a hard-fought 59-53 upset victory over the powerhouse University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Wildcats are looking to duplicate that feat against another giant foe, the Green Lancers.

A tight race brews atop the Cesafi collegiate standings, with UV, the University of San Carlos Warriors and the Benedicto College Cheetahs locked in a fierce battle for the top spot.

Not far behind are the Wildcats and the UC Main Webmasters, who both hold identical 4-3 records.

In another collegiate clash, the Webmasters (4-3) will square off against the University of the Philippines-Cebu Fighting Maroons at 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, in the high school division, multi-titled champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles (3-0) will clash with the CIT-U Junior Wildcats (4-1), while the UC Junior Webmasters (4-1) take on the San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2-3). / RSC