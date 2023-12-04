Greenery's subsidiary signs MOA on green features for Bacolod project

GREENERY Holdings Inc. told the local bourse on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, that its wholly owned subsidiary Winsun Green Ventures Inc. executed a memorandum of agreement with WRS Holding Inc. and Scheirman Construction Consolidated Inc. for the design of the solar panel system and other “green” components concerning the development of a mixed-use integrated infrastructure for housing and sustainable community with at least 20,000 residential units in Bacolod City.

Under the agreement, WGVI shall also assist in the marketing and selling of the housing units of the project.

The agreement shall be in force and effect until the termination of the joint venture agreement entered into between the City of Bacolod and the developer.