Greenwich launches roast beef pizza, rice selections

GREENWICH is introducing its roast beef favorites: Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza and its Roast Beef Pizza-Rice Bakes — made more filling and delicious with Crunchy Chicken.

The Roast Beef & Cream Cheese Overload Pizza is generously topped with savory and juicy roast beef, filled with cream cheese and complemented with sauteed onions and mushrooms. This is a premium flavor under Greenwich’s Overload Creations pizza line and is available in three sizes — six-inch pizza, nine-inch pizza and 12-inch pizza.

The Roast Beef Pizza-Rice Bakes presents a unique twist to the classic rice meal, featuring the savory and juicy roast beef as a pizza topping on steaming hot rice. For those seeking an extra kick, the Roast Beef Pizza-Rice Bakes Chicken Combo includes the addition of Crunchy Chicken to elevate the dining experience.