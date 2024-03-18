Gremlinz ends drought, rules MCBL Season 9

AFTER a long four-year wait, the Sherilin Gremlinz are back on top of the Metro Cebu Basketball League as they captured the Season 9 title with a resounding 105-96 win over the former champions Artera in the finals on March 16, 2024 at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

After a first period that saw the score even at 18-all, the Sherilin squad of businessman Richard Mercado surged in front, 49-36, thanks to a 31-18 blast in the second canto.

Artera pulled to within 11 late in the third canto, but Mark Solonia scored five straight, including a tough three-pointer to keep Sherilin in front by 14, 78-64. Emmanuel Villamor scored two straight buckets to give the Gremlinz a massive 82-64 lead with nine minutes to go.

Artera fought back and trimmed the deficit to 10, 88-78, after Jeff Gudes’ layup with 5:10 to go, but Rex Tuazon put the fire out, hitting a booming triple as the shot clock was winding down to give Sherilin a 13-point cushion, 91-78. A few moments later, Solonia fearlessly pulled up for a three-pointer to give Sherilin an 86-70 lead, time down to 3:09.

Solonia scored 30 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and four blocks for the Gremlinz. Villamor added 21 markers, while Rex Tuazon chipped in 13 points. Canedo was a monster down low, notching a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks.

Gudes led Artera with 26 points, five boards and five dimes.

In the first game, the Winzir All-Stars bested Ballerhood, 106-104. Former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla was phenomenal, registering a triple-double of 42 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists. / JNP