Grey Wolves stay perfect after 5-0 win

DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) continues to dominate the secondary division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament after blanking University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC), 5-0, on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Earl Rey Amistad II led DBTC’s offense with a hat trick.

Ray Agustine Abuzo scored the opening goal in the fifth minute. A minute later, Yuki John Ceniza doubled DBTC’s lead.

Amistad scored the first of three goals in the 12th minute of regulation. He struck again in the 35th minute before completing his hat trick in the 46th minute.

In the other secondary division match, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) beat San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC), 2-0.

It was a closely-contested match up until SHS-AdC broke through in the second half. John James Santos hit the back of the net in the 50th minute and scored his second goal nine minutes later for a brace.

The DBTC Grey Wolves hold the top spot in the high school division with nine points, followed closely by SHS-AdC with six.

Meanwhile, rival schools University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) and University of San Carlos (USC) settled for a 2-2 draw in the collegiate level.

The USJ-R Jaguars took the lead in the 44th minute with a goal by Khalel Benabaye. USC quickly equalized two minutes later through Kyle Marlon Giganto.

Allister Louis Manlosa restored USJ-R’s lead in the 54th minute, but Ludwig Ryan Badayos saved USC and forged a draw by scoring the timely equalizer in the 82nd minute.

In the other college match, UPC earned its first win of the tournament with a 1-0 victory against University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Jaybe Abasolo scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of added time.

USC sits atop the collegiate table with four points, followed by USJ-R, also with four points but behind on goal difference. / EKA