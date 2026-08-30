Greyhounds claw back from deficit for rousing Cesafi debut

​THE San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds stunned the Paref Springdale Titans after clawing their way back from a double-digit deficit to snatch a 62-59 victory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball tournament on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum in Cebu City.

​The Greyhounds, who joined Cesafi just this season, trailed by as much as 21 points in the first two quarters of play. Refusing to give up, the squad mounted a gritty second-half rally that ultimately turned the tide of the game.

Anthony Ross Luche spearheaded SRCDC with a double-double performance of 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Jello Onot was equally impressive, churning out 12 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, while John Raven Dumanhug contributed 11 points for SRCDC.

Paref Springdale, on the other hand, was led by Anton Lorezon Gratones, who put up a dominant line of 25 points and 21 rebounds. Riche Sarmiento II chipped in 19 points, three steals, and three assists for the Titans.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers shook off a sluggish start and unleashed a furious second-half comeback to stun newcomer University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu-Mandaue (UCLM), 81-76.

USPF found itself playing catch-up early, trailing 14-23 after the opening quarter and 41-46 at halftime as UCLM controlled the tempo.

USPF slowly chipped away at the deficit before finally seizing the lead at the close of the third frame, 60-59.

From there, the Panthers picked up the pace and stretched their advantage to as many as eight points, holding off the Webmasters down the stretch to open their Cesafi campaign with a hard-earned victory.

Peter John Peteros spearheaded the comeback with 22 points and four rebounds, earning Best Player of the Game honors.

Lloyd Gutang backed him up with 17 points and six rebounds, while LyBron James Lamo and Glenn Armand Contado added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

On the following day, the Cebu Eastern College Baby Dragons took a masterful win over the San Carlos School of Cebu, 75-64, in the high school division.

Cedric dela Rosa fired 22 points to lead CEC, while King Rosello Navarro and Gillan Nino Llanos added 10 points, apiece.

For the losing side, Lance Luther Aballe topscored with 16 markers while Heath Lauren Macapil chipped in 13. / JBM