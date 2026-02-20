Grey's Anatomy, Euphoria actor Eric Dane dies at 53

ERIC Dane, the award-nominated actor best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and later as Cal Jacobs on Euphoria, died at the age of 53 following a courageous battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), his family confirmed on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

The actor passed away peacefully on February 19, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, including his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurological condition that attacks nerve cells critical to muscle control.

Dane first publicly disclosed his diagnosis in April 2025, revealing that he had been living with ALS. Soon after, he became a passionate advocate for patient awareness and research, using his platform to speak at health conferences and support ALS organizations across the United States.

His breakout role came in the mid-2000s on Grey’s Anatomy, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his charm and charisma. His character earned a loyal global following — making Dane a household name. He later expanded his acclaimed body of work with projects including HBO’s Euphoria and the TNT drama The Last Ship.

Despite the progression of his illness, Dane continued to work and inspire, appearing in the Brilliant Minds episode portraying an ALS patient — a role that mirrored his real-life experience and earned widespread praise for its authenticity.

Dane’s family statement requested privacy as they grieve and highlighted his dedication to his fans and advocacy work: “Eric became a passionate voice for ALS awareness and research. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.”

A memoir he wrote, Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, is scheduled for publication later this year and will reflect on his storied career, personal life, and health journey. (Jasten Arrogante and Jean Llaneta, BiPSU interns)