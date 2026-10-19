Greywolves still perfect

DON Bosco Technical College (DBTC) continued its hot streak in the high school division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament with another win over the weekend.

DBTC defeated University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), 2-1, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football field.

It was a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides going scoreless in the opening half.

The DBTC Greywolves finally broke the lull in the 56th minute with a goal by Yuki John Ceniza. Earl Rey Amistad added another two minutes later.

USJ-R finally answered in the 66th minute with a goal by Niño Janry Colina.

USJ-R failed to score an equalizer in regulation, and DBTC walked away with the close win.

In the other high school match, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) solidified its grip on the second spot with a comfortable 5-1 win over Paref-Springdale.

Grazzel Cody Abatayo scored a quick goal for SHS-AdC just eight minutes into the match.

John James Santos added two straight goals in the 45th and 62nd minutes to put SHS-AdC ahead, 3-0.

Paref-Springdale finally got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute through Ronito Mendoza.

However, SHS-AdC continued to attack and scored two more goals — one from Mark Nathan Tabon in the 64th and another from Kal Welmer Almario two minutes into added time.

DBTC leads the high school standings with 12 points, followed by SHS-AdC with nine. USJ-R is third with six points, ahead of fourth-running Paref-Springdale, which also has six points, on goal difference. University of the Philippines-Cebu (UPC) and San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) are at the bottom with no points.

In the only college division match, USJ-R took the top spot with a scoreless draw against UPC.

The draw gave USJ-R one point, bringing its tally to eight and moving the Jaguars ahead of last week’s leader, University of San Carlos, which now sits at second with seven points.

UPC is in fourth place with four points, while University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) remains at the bottom without a point. / EKA