Grievance body formed to hear patients, HCWs’ concerns

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has created a committee intended to resolve and address concerns filed by patients and healthcare workers from the public sector.

The Grievance Committee, established through executive order 49 and signed by Baricuatro on Sept. 8, 2025, will give public healthcare workers a structured and impartial body to address grievances and handle matters like work conditions, compensation, benefits, and other job-related concerns.

The committee will cover public health workers in provincial and district health offices, hospitals, and other health institutions.

The measure also complies with Republic Act (RA) 7305, or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers, which requires local governments to have a grievance process for health workers.

Functions

The Grievance Committee has several functions, including:

• Receive, hear, and resolve grievances filed against public health workers, in accordance with due process and

applicable laws;

• Endeavor to settle disputes amicably at the lowest possible level;

• Maintain a grievance record system for documentation, monitoring, and reporting;

• Submit regular reports of cases handled, actions taken, and recommendations to the Office of the Governor and to the Civil Service Commission when required;

• Formulate internal rules of procedure consistent with RA 7305 and Civil Service Commission regulations.

Capitol’s healthcare consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said the EO will ensure that health workers have a formal way to air their concerns.

“This is one way for them to have an avenue to share their grievances and any concerns. It is also part of the EO to settle issues amicably at the lowest possible level,” said Catalan. / CDF