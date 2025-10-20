Grit, funding woes stall Cebu startups

CEBU business and academic leaders have urged young innovators to build more grit and perseverance as many promising startup ideas fail to take off due to lack of follow-through, mentorship, and funding support.

During the open forum of Innovate Cebu, panelists agreed that while the city’s students and young professionals brim with creativity and technological know-how, many abandon their projects at the first sign of rejection or difficulty.

“Grit is not there anymore among the younger generations,” said Mark Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “You will experience adversity in every startup journey. You need the passion and grit to pick yourself up after every failure.”

Neil Basabe, dean of the College of Computer Studies at the University of Cebu, said while institutions continue to hold research congresses, hackathons, and innovation challenges that attract investors and private partners, most student projects rarely progress beyond the prototype stage due to lack of seed funding and structured support.

He shared that even some student teams that won national competitions failed to sustain their work.

“After the competition, there was no funding, so the idea never became a real app or solution,” Basabe said. “We hope the government can provide more grants and facilities to help transform these ideas into successful business ventures.”

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Central Visayas Director Frederick Amores said this gap is being addressed through the Philippine Startup Development Program under the Startup Act, which allows agencies such as DTI, DOST, and DICT to provide grants.

“But beyond grants, we also need mentorship,” Amores said. “The technology might be great, but the business case may not be strong. That’s where the private sector can play a big role.”

Kim Getgen, a Silicon Valley-based founder of Innovation Force and global innovation mentor, noted that good ideas often fail not for lack of creativity but because of corporate resistance to risk.

“Corporations are built to be risk-averse. You’ll hear a million reasons why your idea won’t work,” she said. “That’s why we need to democratize innovation—collaborate across ecosystems and use design thinking.”

She also urged young Cebuanos to stay open to guidance and value mentors who dedicate time to make you better.

She said Cebu’s strong sense of compassion and resilience gives it a unique advantage over more mature tech ecosystems.

“What I see here could be the next Silicon Valley of the Philippines,” Getgen said. “Remember, Silicon Valley started as an orchard. Cebu has the same ingredients—talent, resilience, and collaboration.”

Investor April Presillas added that innovators should start by validating their ideas with real users.

“Talk to your potential users before you submit your entry. Ask if they would use your product,” she said. “Innovation is constant—it’s about refining your idea again and again.”

Panelists agreed that Cebu’s innovation ecosystem can thrive only through a mix of perseverance, mentorship and sustained funding — and by nurturing a culture where young innovators see rejection not as failure but as part of the process of building something lasting. / KOC