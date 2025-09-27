Grizzlies center Edey out for 6-9 weeks

MEMPHIS Grizzlies big man Zach Edey is expected to miss the start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season after undergoing ankle surgery, the team announced Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025 (PH time).

Edey had the procedure in early June to repair laxity in his left ankle. While he has been cleared to gradually resume basketball activities, his recovery timetable is projected at six to nine weeks, which could keep him out for the first two months of the campaign.

The 7-foot-4 center, a two-time national player of the year at Purdue, previously dealt with a sprain to the same ankle that cost him 12 games early last season. Despite the setback, he appeared in 66 contests as a rookie—starting 55—and posted averages of 9.2 points and a rookie-best 8.3 rebounds en route to an All-Rookie First Team selection. / RSC