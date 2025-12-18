Grizzlies leave mark on Timberwolves

JAREN Jackson Jr. recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced Memphis attack as the Grizzlies defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-110 on Wednesday night (Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, PH time), the Associated Press reported.

Jock Landale provided a massive spark for Memphis, contributing 20 points and 10 rebounds while hitting a career-high four three-pointers.

The Grizzlies have now won four of their last five games and seven of nine overall. Jaylen Wells added 17 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cedric Coward finished with 13 and 12, respectively.

Both squads were shorthanded, missing their primary scoring threats. Minnesota played its third straight game without Anthony Edwards (foot injury) and Memphis was without Ja Morant, who was sidelined by an ankle sprain.

The Timberwolves led 76-67 midway through the third quarter before Memphis ignited a 14-2 run to take control. Minnesota pulled within two points late in the fourth, but Landale hit a clutch three-pointer and Jackson added a floater with 47 seconds left to secure the victory.

Julius Randle led Minnesota with 21 points. Rudy Gobert had 16 notches and 16 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo posted 19 markers and 11 boards in the loss.

Memphis forward Brandon Clarke scored six points in his first game since March 19 after recovering from multiple knee surgeries.

Bulls 127, Cavaliers 111

In Chicago, Josh Giddey notched his sixth triple-double of the season to lead the Bulls to a dominant 127-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Giddey finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, matching a career high with five three-pointers.

Coby White led the Bulls with 25 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago shot 56.2 percent from the field, snapping a trend of struggle against Cleveland. The Bulls had previously lost 12 of their last 13 matchups against the Cavaliers.

The Bulls broke the game open in the fourth quarter. Leading by nine, Vucevic sparked an 11-3 run that pushed the lead to 17 points with five minutes remaining.

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points for the Cavaliers, who have now lost seven of their last 10 games. At 15-13, Cleveland is facing a challenging stretch for a team widely considered an Eastern Conference contender.

Chicago played without guard Ayo Dosunmu, who missed his third straight game with a thumb injury. Bulls coach Billy Donovan noted that while rest is the best treatment for Dosunmu, the schedule may not allow for a full recovery before his return. / LBG