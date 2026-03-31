Grocery Caravan brings prices within reach of Cebu’s upland communities

FOR many residents living in the mountain barangays of Cebu City, buying basic goods often means spending more on transportation than on the items themselves.

To address this long-standing burden, the City Government has rolled out a Grocery Caravan, bringing affordable goods directly to upland communities and eliminating the need for costly trips to the city proper.

The initiative, led by Mayor Nestor Archival, officially kicked off on March 28, 2026, with simultaneous caravan stops in Barangay Agsungot in the north and Barangay Babag in the south.

These locations were chosen as central points where nearby residents can easily access essential goods sold at city-level prices.

Archival said the program was born out of discussions with grocery operators, who recognized the financial strain faced by upland residents just to access everyday necessities.

“The other thing we discussed is how to help those living in the mountains,” Archival said during a press conference on March 31, 2026. “They spend a lot, especially on transportation. So we agreed that grocery stores would go directly to them in common areas in the north and south.”

Unlike typical market trips that require time, fare, and effort, the caravan allows families to purchase goods closer to home making basic needs more accessible and affordable.

The Grocery Caravan is part of the city’s broader mobile market program, launched on March 24 in partnership with local retailers, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Cebu City Police Office.

To ensure sustainability, Archival said grocery operators have committed to keeping prices stable in the coming months, provided that residents avoid panic buying.

“They said their goods are stable for March, April, and May, and they even expect supply to be okay by June,” he said. “But they are asking everyone not to panic buy, because if people buy more than they need, others might not be able to buy anymore.”

The mayor also stressed that the City will prioritize purchasing from suppliers who maintain fair pricing.

“If there are those who increase prices too much, then we will not buy from them. We will buy from those with the right prices,” he said.

Following its initial rollout, the City plans to expand the caravan to more barangays after Holy Week, as more communities have requested to be included, saying current locations are still too far for some residents.

With the Grocery Caravan, the City Government hopes to bridge the gap between urban markets and remote communities ensuring that even those in hard-to-reach areas can access affordable goods without the added cost of distance. (ABC)