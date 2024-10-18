Group hits government’s reliance on food imports

A CEBU-BASED progressive group has criticized the government for its reliance on imported basic commodities such as rice, meat, vegetables, spices, and fruits.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas said in a statement on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, that many Filipinos “are still reeling from poverty and hunger, despite the promises of the government that the inflation rate in Central Visayas has been reduced and that here in Cebu City, the inflation rate has decreased to 2.1 percent.”

The group’s statement came a day after the observance of World Food Day on Oct. 16.

Bayan Central Visayas cited the Social Weather Station (SWS), which released the results of its third quarter survey on hunger in the Philippines on Thursday.

The SWS survey found that 22.9 percent of Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months, a significant increase from the previous quarter and is the highest rate since September 2020.

SWS said hunger rate increased by 5.3 percentage points from 17.6 percent in June 2024. It is the highest rate since the 30.7 percent recorded during the Covid-19 lockdowns in September 2020.

The three-quarter hunger average for 2024 is 18.2 percent, which is 7.5 points higher than the 2023 annual average of 10.7 percent, according to SWS.

The experience of hunger varied across regions: 30.7 percent in Mindanao, 26 percent in Visayas, 21.7 percent in Metro Manila, and 18.1 percent in Balance Luzon (regions excluding Metro Manila).

Types of hunger

SWS categorized hunger into two types:

Moderate hunger: 16.8 percent (up from 12.8 percent in June).

Severe hunger: 6.1 percent (up from 4.9 percent in June).

Correlation with poverty

The survey found that hunger rates were higher among those who considered themselves poor:

Among self-rated poor families, hunger rose from 21.3 percent in June to 29.3 percent in September.

For self-rated food-poor families, it increased from 23.0 percent to 34.5 percent.

SWS conducted its survey from Sept. 14 to 23, 2024, using face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide.

Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Laurel issued a statement Thursday, reiterating the department’s commitment to agricultural development and food security.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in a separate statement, affirmed that his administration remains committed to strengthening the agriculture sector and implementing social welfare programs for those most vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition.

“I enjoin the entire nation, especially those belonging to the industries that are vital to producing and delivering foods across the country to use this year’s theme as a guide post in continuing our endeavors,” he said.

This year’s World Food Day theme, “Right to Foods for a Better Life and a Better Future. Leave No One Behind,” emphasizes that access to adequate and nutritious food is a fundamental human right. / CDF