Group launches livelihood program for tawason pwuds

TO SUPPORT recovering Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs) in gaining financial independence and a renewed sense of purpose, a community reintegration group launched a series of livelihood initiatives in Barangay Tawason, Mandaue City, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

The Tawason Informal Workers and Warriors Association successfully launched a carinderia (food stall) and a motor parts business on Friday.

Tawason village chief Glenn Bordario, in an interview on Friday, expressed pride in the association composed of 50 members, who call themselves “warriors.”

He said these ventures not only generate income for the members but also serve as a testament to their capacity as productive contributors to society.

He noted that the group participates in regular assessments and has monthly aftercare sessions, which include drug testing every Sunday to monitor their progress and support their recovery journey.

According to Musoline Suliva, head of the Public Employment Service Office of Mandaue City, the Tawason Warriors Association received financial support amounting to P500,000 in from City Mayor Jonas Cortes in 2022, and an additional P526,000 from the Department of Labor and Employment last year to fund their initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ronie Condiñera, vice president of the association representing PWUD and a PWUD himself, said the association is committed to demonstrating that individuals can be productive members of society.

He emphasized that the support from their community and local government inspires them to make progress and to change perceptions about recovery.

“As a warrior in this journey of recovery, I am proud to be part of the Tawason Warriors Association. Our livelihood initiatives have not only provided us with income but have also given us a sense of purpose and belonging. “said Condiñera

He added that the initiatives reflect the association’s dedication to fostering a supportive community and encouraging the reintegration of former PWUDs into society.

The launching on Friday also aims to raise awareness and promote understanding of the challenges faced by recovering individuals, he added. / JBB