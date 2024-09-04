Group opposes Mandaue’s plan to secure P3-B DBP loan

SAVE Mandaue Coalition has expressed strong objection to the Mandaue City Government’s decision to secure a P3 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines for the construction of a one-stop-shop government center.

The group argued during a press conference Wednesday, September 4, 2024, that this financial commitment is misplaced and fails to address the community’s most pressing issues.

It urged the Mandaue City Government to instead prioritize immediate solutions, such as flood control management, addressing Commission on Audit (COA) red flags regarding the use of public funds, providing permanent resettlement sites for Barangay Tipolo residents, and improving access to medicine, medical facilities, and schools.

The coalition emphasized the importance of considering Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as a viable long-term solution to the pressing issues, highlighting that it leverages the strengths and resources of both government and private sectors to deliver public services more effectively and efficiently.

Save Mandaue Coalition’s ultimate goal is to ensure that basic needs and core issues are resolved before pursuing ambitious projects that do not directly benefit the daily lives of Mandauehanons, the group added. (CAV)