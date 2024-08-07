Group relieved by Marcos’ rejection of PTMP suspension

A GROUP of modern public utility vehicle (MPUV) operators in Cebu has felt relief and praised President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s rejection of the Senate’s call to temporarily suspend the implementation of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), formerly known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

Marcos told reporters in Pampanga on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, that he disagreed with the Senate resolution, which states that PTMP had been rushed.

The President’s statement is a relief for MPUV cooperatives and corporations, according to Ellen Maghanoy, president of the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC).

“Mapasalamaton kaayo atoang mga cooperative ug nga corporations nga gihimo nga statement ni President (Our cooperatives and corporations are very grateful for the President’s statement),” Maghanoy said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

FCTC, which is based in Cebu, has 11 members.

Greg Perez, Cebu chapter leader of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide, said his group was not surprised with Marcos’ stance.

“We are not surprised by President Marcos’ decision to continue the program because he himself is promoting it to replace our traditional jeeps,” Perez in Cebuano.

“The impact on the transport sector, especially the traditional operators, will lead to greater hardship as the program continues,” he added.

For his part, Marcos said only a few want the PTMP suspended.

“This has been postponed seven times; the modernization has been postponed seven times; and those that have been objecting or have been crying out and asking for suspension are in the minority,” he said.

“Eighty percent have already consolidated. So, papaano na man if ‘yung 20 percent ang magde-decide ‘yung buhay ng 100 percent? So pakinggan natin ang majority at ang majority sinasabi ituloy natin,” he added.

(Eighty percent have already agreed. So, how can the 20 percent decide the fate of the 100 percent? So, let’s listen to the majority, and the majority says we should continue.)

Unity walk

Last Monday, Aug. 5, at least 22 transport groups and cooperatives in Cebu held a “unity walk” to oppose the proposed temporary suspension of the PTMP.

Around 1,500 participants, including drivers, conductors, and office workers, marched from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB 7) on Echavez St. in Cebu City.

The organizers organized the event to express strong opposition to Senate Resolution 1096, which aims to halt the PTMP due to concerns about its implementation and the inadequate information provided to stakeholders.

Maghanoy participated in the walk. She said on Monday that many operators have already invested in modernizing their vehicles, and that the proposed suspension would be detrimental to their livelihoods.

Maghanoy said Wednesday, following the President’s statement, that her group is hopeful that the PTMP will continue.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. earlier said that the Senate’s resolution on the consolidation of public utility jeepneys lacks clear directives. He also said the consolidation rate in Central Visayas is almost 100 percent, with around 1,400 jeepneys consolidated, most of which are in Cebu.

Last week, a total of 22 senators signed in favor of the resolution, urging Marcos to temporarily call off the implementation of the PTMP to give way to the resolution of several valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators, particularly those who failed to comply with the consolidation policy.

The PTMP seeks to revamp the country’s road transportation system by addressing vehicle safety and quality, route network efficiency, and fleet management. It was initiated during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The program’s most criticized provision is the one requiring PUVs to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities.

Operators who failed to comply with the policy, one of the program’s first stages, have already been considered colorum. However, the LTFRB Central Office has allowed them to operate on over 2,500 routes nationwide, where there is a low number of authorized public transportation.

The Senate also expressed concern over the looming phase-out of iconic Philippine jeepneys in favor of minibuses, as well as the ability of drivers to acquire these vehicles given their price, which ranges from P1.5 to P2 million and is considered “heavy” even with government compensation. / CAV, TPM / SunStar Philippines