Group seeks 6 key actions in petition for urgent flood management

THE Movement for a Livable Cebu (MLC) is calling for six immediate actions from the government to address what it described as Cebu’s worsening flood crisis.

The group urged the creation of a Cebu Floodwater Management Office, the declaration of no-build zones in affected areas, relocation of families, removal of incorrectly built flood-control structures, a moratorium on riverbed quarrying, and the rehabilitation and protection of watersheds.

According to a post of the Cebu Province Public Information Office on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the petition was presented to Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro during a meeting at the Capitol.

Officials, planners, private sector representatives, and advocacy groups gathered to refine long-term, science-based solutions to the province’s flooding problems.

MLC said the widespread flooding on November 4 triggered by Typhoon Tino’s heavy rains, was worsened by poorly designed infrastructure, encroachment along rivers, and the long neglect of technical studies warning of Cebu’s vulnerability.

“While the heavy rainfall brought about by Typhoon Tino was a natural trigger, we are convinced that the disaster’s severity was exacerbated by the lack of political will, wrong engineering, and criminal neglect of established technical studies,” the group said.

MLC laid out its key demands:

• Establish a Cebu Floodwater Management Office under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Development 7 (DENR-Dev 7). It will coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for infrastructure, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for settlements, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for watershed protection and river delineation, the Department of Science and Technology–Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards (DOST-Noah) for data analysis, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) for climate data, and local government units for comprehensive land use plan ordinances.

• Demarcate the full extent of the Nov. 4 flood and declare these areas as no-build zones.

• Relocate affected families to safe and sustainable settlements.

• Develop linear parks along riverbanks to restore riparian spaces.

• Remove all incorrectly designed or constructed flood-control structures along riverbanks that obstruct natural water flow.

• Revisit technical studies, including the 2015 Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) study and the 2017 Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) study.

• Explore and implement science-based upstream interventions to reduce flood risks.

• Impose a moratorium on riverbed sand and gravel quarrying until comprehensive regulations are created and enforceable.

• Implement strict solid waste and sewerage management to prevent waterway blockages.

• Rehabilitate and protect Cebu’s watersheds to restore natural water absorption and reduce runoff.

The group said flooding in riverside communities was “a direct consequence of encroachments upon our vital waterways, compounded by ineffective, corruption-ridden flood control structures.”

Baricuatro expressed full support for the call for urgent reforms. She said accountability, cooperation among local government units, and evidence-based policies must guide Cebu’s approach to flood management.

“Pareha ta’g goal nga this will not happen again in Cebu,” she said, adding that solving the province’s flooding problems is her administration’s top priority.

The meeting also revisited the 2017 Mega Cebu Master Plan presented by Fortunato “Jun” Sanchez.

The plan proposes the construction of nine dams from Carcar City to Danao City to address flooding and water scarcity.

Sanchez said priority should be given to three dams along the Mananga, Lusaran, and Butuanon Rivers while the study is updated under the direction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon.

Provincial Administrator Ace Durano said funding is not the issue, noting that at least P26 billion has already been spent on flood-control projects in Cebu.

“There is money; it just needs to be placed in the right direction,” he said.

Officials also agreed to coordinate with DHSUD and LGUs for the permanent relocation of families living in no-build zones.

MLC ended its petition by urging leaders to act “with utmost resolve and tenacity,” asserting the right of Cebuanos to a safe and well-managed environment. (CDF)