Group to Marcos admin: Push for clean energy, sustainability

PHILIPPINE Movement for Climate Justice Convenor Teoderico Navea called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration to seriously address the climate crisis by pushing for clean energy and sustainability.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on July 19, 2024, Teoderico Navea said that Marcos should be able to address in his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, the environmental issues specifically those affecting Cebu.

Navea said the administration must have a clear intervention especially with the sudden shift from El Niño to La Niña, noting that Cebu City is one of the Top 10 vulnerable cities in the country.

He also highlighted the conservation and protection of the tourist attractions in Cebu.

“Og maguba ang atong kinaiyahan, unsa naman lang ang source sa panginabuhi sa mga sector nga naa sa ubos which is dependent aning mga tourist sites? There should be clear and sustainable solutions,” said Navea.

Navea said the administration has not addressed issues since 2022, and the situation has gotten worse.

"Actually, nothing. Puro tactical, puro ayuda diin dili man kana ang permanent solution. Nagkagrabe ang sitwasyon karon. Naghimo ra’g parameter pero it didn't solve anything,” he said. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU intern)