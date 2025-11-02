Group urges Cebu power utilities to reinforce infrastructure ahead of typhoon Tino

WITH severe tropical storm Tino (Kalmaegi) expected to hit the Visayas, the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) has urged Cebu’s major power distributors — Visayas Electric Company (Visayan Electric) and Cebu Electric Cooperatives I, II, and III (Cebeco I, II, III) — to bolster their systems and avoid another prolonged power crisis like the one caused by typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021.

In a statement sent on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, Cera warned that Cebu’s power grid remains vulnerable to strong typhoons, citing how Odette’s impact crippled Visayan Electric’s urban systems and left rural areas under Cebeco 1 and 3 without electricity for weeks. In contrast, Cebeco 2 managed a faster recovery. The group called on utilities to reinforce circuits powering hospitals, water stations, and communication hubs, and to ensure rapid-response infrastructure in high-risk zones.

“Cebu will be severely affected if our power infrastructure is not well reinforced to handle harsh weather,” said Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua. “Effective recovery depends on readiness, investment, and

accountability.”

Cera also pushed Visayan Electric and the Cebecos to adopt long-term resiliency measures such as underground cabling, stronger coordination with local governments, and transparent communication with consumers during outages.

Beyond infrastructure, the group called for deeper collaboration among power distributors, local authorities, and national agencies to strengthen Cebu’s overall disaster preparedness.

“There should be a complete re-evaluation of performance and lessons learned after every major disaster,” Chua said. “Being ready means identifying weaknesses in our systems and improving them for the safety and benefit of both power consumers and society.” / KOC