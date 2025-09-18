Group wants 13 DPWH 6 officials, contractor indicted for ‘ghost projects’

A WATCHDOG group has asked the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas to investigate officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways–Western Visayas (DPWH 6) and a private contractor over alleged “ghost projects,” contract irregularities, and repeated delays in multi-million peso flood control projects in Iloilo and other areas.

In a verified position paper dated September 17, 2025, Crimes and Corruption Watch International Inc. (CCWII), represented by Dr. Carlomagno Batalla, sought the indictment of 13 DPWH 6 officials and private respondent Helen Edith Lee Tan of IBC International Builders Corp. (IBC).

The DPWH 6 officials and Tan allegedly violated the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184), the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials (RA 6713), and the National Government Procurement Act (RA 12009).

CCWII pointed to two Iloilo flood control projects listed on the “Isumbong sa Pangulo” website Section 2 and Section 3 rehabilitation works in Iloilo City, both priced at P41.65 million.

The group noted that both projects were reported as completed in August 2023, only five days apart, raising “red flags indicating probably ghost flood control projects” that should be probed motu proprio by the Ombudsman.

The group cited official data from the DPWH’s Project Contract Management Application (PCMA), specifically the “Status of Contracts – Reports for Stakeholder as of December 31, 2024,” which it described as a “timely updated, centralized platform” for monitoring projects.

CCWII said the report showed IBC incurred “considerable delays on majority of its projects,” yet was repeatedly awarded new contracts by DPWH 6.

Contract stipulations require that delays of more than 30 days should result in non-payment, contract cancellation, or blacklisting of the contractor.

“Clearly, the slippages of IBC… should have resulted in non-payment, cancellation of the contract, and blacklisting,” the group stressed.

The complaint alleged that throughout 2024, the DPWH Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) members, including Mary Grace Hachuela, Marilou Zamora, Ormel Santos, Gladwyn Ledesma, Roland Rainier Victorino, and Ricardo Gutierrez, signed several resolutions recommending the award of projects to IBC.

It also accused DPWH 6 OIC Regional Director Sanny Boy Oropel of approving the resolutions and issuing notices of award and notices to proceed to IBC, received by Tan.

District engineers Gener Abergas, Robert Palmera, Randolfo Melosantos, Allan Rey Pajimna, Roy Pacanan, Ethel Morales, and Bernadette Betsy Uy also allegedly approved and signed resolutions awarding contracts to IBC.

Citing RA 12009, CCWII said contractors with negative slippage of 15 percent or more due to their own fault should face suspension or blacklisting, and their bid or performance security forfeited.

It stressed that IBC committed more than 20 instances of delays yet was never suspended or blacklisted.

“This is tantamount to giving any private party unwarranted benefits and is manifestly and grossly disadvantageous to the government,” the complaint read, invoking Sections 3(e) and (g) of the Anti-Graft Law.

Respondents had argued in their counter-affidavits that the watchdog’s assessment was “superficial” and that neither the Commission on Audit nor DPWH internal auditors flagged irregularities.

But CCWII countered that the Ombudsman has the constitutional and statutory power to subpoena documents and conduct its own probe, citing Republic Act 6770 (Ombudsman Act of 1989).

“The Ombudsman is mandated to investigate on its own any act or omission by any public official, employee, office, or agency that appears to be illegal, unjust, improper, or inefficient,” CCWII said.

The group asked that IBC International Builders Corp. be blacklisted and perpetually barred from joining government projects, while holding the officials administratively and criminally liable. (CAV)