Group warns of dire water shortage in Cebu Province due to ‘lagging power restoration’

CEBU Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) called for fair and systematic improvements in Cebu's power infrastructure, emphasizing the glaring inequality between Metro Cebu compared to other areas in Cebu province.

Cera said in a press release that recurrent water service disruptions have stemmed from the ongoing instability of the electrical grid, transforming minor power outages into major utility emergencies.

Recent blackouts have caused dry taps, subpar sanitation, and elevated public health hazards for many households outside of the city, it said.

These circumstances are what Cera claims to be both intolerable and avoidable.

Cera commended the Visayan Electric Company (Veco) for its comparatively immediate restoration of power and water supply in Metro Cebu, noting its well-coordinated field operations and transparent updates to consumers.

Cera stated that Veco’s performance of efficient power restoration is possible when proper systems and priorities are in place.

However, it said that these recent actions also contradict the difficult reality faced by communities under the Cebu Electric Cooperatives (Cebecos), where slow and uneven restoration efforts have resulted in thousands of households struggling for days without water.

“There is an alarming pattern between the speed of recovery in Cebu City and the hardship being endured in Cebu Province. We recognize that those in highly urbanized areas will be severely hampered if they are left without adequate water supply and power, but it does not mean that we should reduce the importance of our neighboring municipalities and other areas in the province. Immediate and responsive help should be given to those who actually need it,” said Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua.

Cera said the core of the problem could possibly be within the fragile link between power and water infrastructure.

“Typically, when power lines feed water pumping stations fail, entire districts may lose access to clean and safe water. These repeated outages force local water districts to depend on limited auxiliary power, which often cannot sustain operations for long. The outcome leads to a cycle of service interruptions that compromise sanitation, endanger public health, and delay community recovery,” the group said.

"Power lines that are directly responsible for supplying water pumping stations should be treated with the same urgency as those serving hospitals because they are both necessities to life. Even in ancient times, a clean water source served as the lifeline of society. Without water, hygiene for consumables like food decreases and it could lead to the spreading for bacteria and diseases, spiraling into an even bigger societal issue. We live in a modern community where we have access to modern technology and power but I hope we don't forget our basic human needs," Chua said.

Cera demanded for immediate reforms from electric utilities (Meco and Cebecos) and regulatory agencies, such as the Energy Regulatory Commission and Department of Energy.

It also called for fair resource deployment to the hardest-hit provincial areas, prioritization of circuits that supply key water facilities, and the fast-tracking of long-term resilience projects like underground cabling and grid strengthening.

It also insisted on clear and consistent communication from utilities regarding power restoration affecting water systems. (PR)