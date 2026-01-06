Group warns vs converting NGCP lots for housing, cites threat to power stability

CEBU Electricity Rights Advocate (Cera) has raised a red flag over local proposals to convert vital National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) lots in Barangays Duljo-Fatima and Talamban in Cebu City.

Nathaniel Chua, Cera convenor, said there is a need to prioritize safe and permanent relocation sites away from high voltage corridors.

“International investors look for ‘energy resilience’ and stable power reserve, otherwise they will take their capital elsewhere. Cebu's economy is being choked by a thin power reserve that often dips below the 200MW safety buffer,” he said in a statement.

Chua warned that converting these strategic sites for residential use will cripple Cebu's 2026 energy stability.

“These specific NGCP designated lots are not ‘vacant land.’ [They’re] essential components of the Metro Cebu Transmission Loop. They are but are critical nodes for the stabilization of Cebu City's power grid. This lot serves as strategic entry points for power distribution into the heart of the city's commercial and residential hubs. Losing this lot would permanently cripple the grid's future,” he said.

Barangay Duljo-Fatima is targeted for substation upgrades to prevent overloading in the downtown and south district areas.

Barangay Talamban, on the other hand, is vital corridor for the 230KV transmission lines that link the northern generation plants to the urban load centers.

“Capacitor banks and static var compensators (SVCs) keep the voltage steady at 230,000 volts. Converting critical transmission lots into residential areas is a ‘catastrophic miscalculation.’ These lines require larger towers, bigger clearances, and more substation space than the older 138KV lines,” said Chua.

He said the cost of acquiring new land for power upgrades will be passed on to consumers on their monthly bills, adding that stable power reduces the risk of appliance damage and brownouts during peak hours.

“Moving families from river easements and landslide-prone areas only to be placed directly under high-voltage transmission lines is a ‘danger zone to danger zone’ swap that fails to solve Cebu's mounting housing problem. It is a temporary patch that creates a new class of ‘permanently displaced’ citizens,” he said.

Cebu's power demand is expected to hit 2,108 MW by 2030. The group said an unstable grid leads to higher electricity costs and frequent brownouts, which ultimately hurts the very poor housing programs intent to help.

“Maintaining these lots for their intended utility use is a preventive measure against future power shortages and technical bottlenecks,” the statement added.

Chua also said that strategic relocation should be consultative and collaborative planning to move proposed socialized housing to areas that are safe.

“We will not stand by a while the technical future of Cebu's power grid is bartered away for political optics,” he added. (PR)