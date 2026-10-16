Groups blame imports, land conversion for hunger

FARMERS, fishers and transport workers in Cebu marked World Food Day on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, with a protest at the University of the Philippines Cebu grounds in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. They denounced hunger, poverty and what they called the government’s neglect of the people who produce the country’s food.

The protesters wanted land reform, agricultural subsidies, irrigation support and direct aid for farmers and small-scale fishers. They also pressed the government to act on rising fuel prices, which make it more expensive to bring farm produce to market.

Small fishers face pressure on more than one front. Victor Lapaz, spokesperson for Pamana-Sugbo, said reclamation projects are pushing fishing communities out of their areas, while commercial vessels are encroaching on municipal waters. El Niño is expected to cut both fish catch and farm output, and Lapaz urged authorities to distribute aid fairly.

Food-insecure Filipinos

Bayan Central Visayas chairperson Jaime Paglinawan cited figures showing that about 38 million Filipinos are food insecure and 52 million live in poverty. He said the country keeps importing rice even as local farmers struggle with high production costs and inadequate government subsidies.

According to Gomer Alcantara of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Cebu and Carmelita Alcontin, who chairs Kahugpungan sa

Nagpakabanang Mag-uuma Tersero Distrito Cebu, land conversion and corporate expansion are driving farming communities off their land. The two called for genuine agrarian reform and stronger state support. They also demanded an end to the harassment of farmers defending their land.

Transport workers tied the problem to fuel costs. Greg Perez, who heads the Cebu chapter of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide, said expensive fuel raises the cost of hauling farm goods, and that cost eventually reaches consumers through higher living expenses.

The groups rejected stopgap relief. They said they want structural reforms, fair wages and stronger public support for marginalized sectors. / ABC