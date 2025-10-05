Groups call for halt to new coal power plant project

CEBU-BASED progressive groups called on the National Government to halt a proposed new coal power plant project in Toledo City.

The groups staged a protest rally from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Department of Energy in Central Visayas on Wednesday, October 2, 2025, appealing to authorities to uphold the country’s just transition toward renewable energy.

The rally, organized by Sanlakas Cebu and its allies under the Power for People (P4P) Coalition, gathered hundreds of participants. Protesters denounced the continued approval of coal-fired power projects despite a national moratorium.

They called on Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) to stop its plan to construct another coal-fired power plant in Toledo City. They said the project contradicted the Department of Energy’s moratorium and the National Government’s commitment to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“The move of TVI negates the just transition plan of the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate the problem of climate change,” said Teody Navea, Sanlakas Cebu secretary general.

Residents from Toledo City living near the coal facility also joined the protest to share their experiences with air pollution and health problems linked to the plant's operations. (EHP)