Groups call for halt to new coal power plant project

CAUSE-ORIENTED groups led by Sanlakas Cebu and the Power for People Coalition protested on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2025, demanding the government halt a proposed new coal power plant by Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City.

Marching from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the Department of Energy, the groups said the project violates a national moratorium on new coal plants and undermines the country’s transition to renewable energy.

“The move of TVI negates the just transition plan of the government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Teody Navea, Sanlakas Cebu secretary general.

Toledo City residents also joined the rally, citing health problems linked to the existing plant’s pollution. / EHP