Groups call for labor regularization, land reform, academic freedom

DIFFERENT sectors and organizations led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas assessed the two-year administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Martsa Rally in Cebu City on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Chairman of Bayan Central Visayas and Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMA Sugbo-KMU), Jaime Paglinawan, said the organizations present at the rally call for the implementation of minimum wage increase in Central Visayas, from P468 to P750.

Paglinawan also called for labor regularization, support for the local farmer’s wishes for real land reform, and to stop the militarization, red-tagging, and harassment of the organizations in rural areas.

“Ang amoa lang gyud nga gipangandoy gyud na tinuod nga reporma sa yuta, buot ipasabot, ihaw-as ang monopolyo sa kayutaan, ihatag sa atong mga igsuon na mag-uma na mo-ugmad para sa kasiguruhan sa pagkaon sa atong nasud...," said Paglinawan.

Ken Andre Gerobiese, secretary-general of Anakbayan Cebu, emphasized their objection against the proposed Charter change and demand for academic freedom.

Gerobiese said that academic freedom should be upheld in academic institutions, which would enable the students to organize and learn about social issues.

“What we want is an active studentry nga makahibaw unsay tuod nga situations... And dili na mahitabo kung ang current education system nato mapabilin [nga] neo-liberal, mapabilin nga walay regulation or mapabilin nga dili under sa protection nga ihatag sa estado para nato,” he said.

Howell Villacrucis, secretary general of AMA Sugbo-KMU, said the mob aims to echo the struggles of the Filipinos and forward their calls to the administration.

"Mao nay giingon nato nga dili pud puydi nga musinati lang ta, dapat tun-an nato atong kahimtang, tun-an nato unsaon makalingkawas niining kahimtang, ug klaro kini nga pinaagi lang ni sa pakigbisog. Kay sa taas nga panahon, walay gihatag nga katungod ang gobyerno nga wala pakibisogi," said Villacrucis.

Other groups present in the rally were Gabriela, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP)-Cebu, and Karapatan-Central Visayas. Representatives coming from these organizations expressed their contentions regarding the issues in the different sectors of society under the administration of Marcos.

The progressive groups will also hold a People’s State of the Nation Address as a protest to counter the President’s Sona on July 22, 2024. (Kacell Joy Macabare and Jover Vencio/UP Tacloban interns)