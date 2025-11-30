Groups rally in Cebu on Bonifacio Day against corruption

PROGRESSIVE groups in Central Visayas continued their campaign against government corruption as Bayan Central Visayas held a march-rally on Sunday, November 30, 2025, coinciding with the 162nd birth anniversary of national hero Andres Bonifacio.

Bonifacio, founder of the Katipunan, is widely recognized for leading the revolutionary movement that ignited the struggle for Philippine independence from Spanish colonial rule.

Bayan, or Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, a coalition of progressive organizations nationwide, said the protest also tackles broader social issues.

Its Central Visayas chairperson, Jaime Paglinawan, said around 800 progressive members and supporters are participating in the rally.

Paglinawan said groups are calling for country’s long standing issues in the society, including wage hike, subsidies for farmers, and stronger protection of workers’ rights, alongside their anti-corruption demands.

Organizers added that the demonstration aims to underscore long-standing issues affecting various sectors across the region. (CDF)