Groups to install elevator at Presidencia’s annex bldg. to aid PWDs, senior citizens

TO ENHANCE accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs), the Mandaue City Government has formalized an agreement with private donors for the donation and installation of an elevator at the annex building of the Mandaue Presidencia.

The City Government, represented by Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede, signed a memorandum of agreement and deed of donation with officials of private organizations the Fiesta Committee, Chest Foundation, and Taga Mandaue Inc. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

The Mandaue Presidencia is the city hall building that houses several offices, including that of the mayor.

The Chest Foundation donated one passenger elevator to improve access for PWDs, senior citizens, and other individuals with mobility challenges, Marlo Ocleasa, head of the City Planning and Development Office, told reporters Thursday.

“The elevator will link the two buildings, solving the accessibility problem. It’s an opportunity to make the facilities more convenient for everyone,” Ocleasa said in Cebuano.

The annex building, which began construction in June 2024, is already 30 percent complete. Phases 1 and 2 of the project are expected to be finished by April 2025, with a total budget of P39 million.

He added that the annex building, located at the rear of the main Presidencia building, will accommodate key offices such as the Human Resource Management Office, the City Legal Office, and the Office of Strategy Management.

Ocleasa then said the three-story building will also feature a larger conference room for the city mayor.

The design respects the heritage of the old city hall building, keeping the levels of the new structure aligned with the existing elevation of 55 feet, or 16.8 meters.

Ocleasa said the additional space is urgently needed, as waiting for the completion of the planned One-Stop-Shop new government center, which could take up to 35 months, is not feasible.

The installation of the elevator will be carried out by Jerds Smart Lifter Corp., a company known for its expertise in elevator systems.

Acting Mayor Glenn Bercede, in his speech, expressed his gratitude for the donation, noting that the project marks a strong partnership between the City Government and the private sector. / CAV