Groups urge Marcos to do more for workers

CEBU-based labor groups are unhappy with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s order to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) and regional wage boards to review pay rates in their respective areas of jurisdiction within 60 days.

Jaime Paglinawan of the Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno (AMAa-KMU), said Marcos should have issued an Executive Order for a wage increase while both houses of Congress continue to deliberate pending bills calling for legislated salary increases amounting to at least P150.

Paglinawan said the President should have also called on the House of Representatives and Senate to already pass the pending bills.

“Such as the P150 and the P750 across the board wage increase; or Marcos Jr. can issue an Executive Order for the wage increase, while the Congress or Senate have yet to act and the various wage boards have not acted yet,” Paglinawan said.

As the country celebrated International Labor Day on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Marcos addressed persistent calls for a salary hike amid the rising prices of basic commodities.

“As President, I call on the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) to initiate a timely review of the minimum wage rates in their respective regions, with due consideration to the impact of inflation among others, within 60 days prior to the anniversary of their latest wage order,” Marcos said in a message from Malacañang.

‘Inefficient’

In a statement, Nagkaisa Labor Coalition chair Sonny Matula said Marcos should have issued a Presidential certification on the pending wage hike bills to hasten their passage in Congress.

“We are afraid the President was not truly informed by his cabinet on how the regional wage boards have effectively kept minimum wages below the poverty thresholds during the last 35 years,” Matula said.

He said the RTWPB’s system in determining the daily minimum wage of workers per region has been inefficient as shown by the perpetuation of low wages in the last 35 years. / EHP